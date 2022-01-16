COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The fifth annual Downtown Coeur d'Alene Mac and Cheese festival–where 11 masters of mac, purveyors of pasta, set up shop for asiago aficionados to sample their creative cheesy concoctions.
"It's just so great, to be here with friends and family, checking it out," said mac and cheese enthusiast Zak Garrett. "Of course there's good beer, there's great mac and cheese. You get to try out all the different areas and go to shops you've never been to and really just explore Coeur d'Alene."
Emily Boyd and the rest of the Coeur d'Alene Downtown Association mozzarella masterminds of this foodie fest say tickets to this year's event sold out after last year's scaled down version.
"The event is in January, which is a slow time in downtown," said Boyd, the Executive Director of the CDA Downtown Association. "A lot of the businesses love participating and getting people in their stores and shopping."
Attendees are given a noodle at the cheddar check-in. If they have a feta favorite, they put their noodle in the restaurant's voting jar.
"It's very exciting actually," said Gelato By The Lake Owner, Katie Stillert. "It's been very slow downtown, just not a lot of foot traffic. I understand that it's after the holidays and there's snow on the ground, but us businesses are still open and out here. I cannot believe how many people are out here today, even out of town. We're hoping to boost some business, or just to get some people Downtown, enjoying the sights!"
Stillert's macaroni and cheese waffle with mascarpone gelato won over the Havarti heart of 6 year old Kai Swearingen. His favorite part of the day?
"That we get to taste a lot of ice cream. I mean, mac and cheese!"
That's an understandable mix up.
All in all? It seems like a gouda time was had by all, and organizers are excited to bring the festival back in 2023.