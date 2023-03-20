SPOKANE, Wash. - One downtown apartment complex and restaurant have some minor damage after a kitchen fire early this afternoon.
Around 11:28 a.m. near the 200 block of West Riverside Ave, an employee from a first-floor restaurant near the noticed the smell of smoke coming from the apartment complex above and activated the fire alarm.
The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded and quickly located and extinguished a kitchen fire in one of the apartments. No one was injured as a result of this fire, however, apartments on the second and third floors sustained smoke damage. High Nooner, a restaurant of the first-floor, also suffers water damage.
This fire remains under investigation by SFD.