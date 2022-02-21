SPOKANE, Wash. — Book lovers can rest easy—there was no fire at the Spokane Public Library Downtown branch tonight!
Around 8:40 p.m., a commercial structure fire call was made for the Library, and several units were dispatched to investigate. Luckily, no visible fire was found.
Firefighters on scene confirmed there was no fire. Initial investigations revealed a furnace near the elevator shaft was acting up and did not vent properly, and the built up exhaust set off the alarm. Firefighters were able to clear the space.
While the area was blocked off temporarily, the scene is now open. However, "It's super icy," said one firefighter. So drivers passing through should use caution!