SPOKANE, Wash. – The Numerica Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park will be open for winter 2021-22. Weather permitting, it will be available to the public on Saturday, November 22nd for the ice skating season!
Tickets cover one hour of icy fun. The prices for admission are:
- Adult (ages 13+): $7.95
- Youth (ages 3-12): $5.95
- Ages 2 and under: Free
Skate rental is not included in the ticket price and costs an additional $5.95 per visit. Masks are required at all times, both on and off the ice.
Can't wait until the 20th to get on the ice? You can purchase an Unlimited Skate Pass and attend the Preview Night event a day early for a special skating session! Other benefits passholders will enjoy include:
- Unlimited access to the Ribbon, with no hourly time limit
- 15% discount at Sky Ribbon Café
- 15% Discount at Riverfront Gifts
- 4 complimentary Looff Carrousel Tickets (value: $12.00)
- 1 complimentary buddy single-use admission ticket with Skate Rental (value: $13.90)
The Adult pass for skaters aged 13 and up is $35.95, while the Youth pass for ages 3-12 is $30.95. An additional $17.95 can be paid for the inclusion of skate rental.
The Numerica Skate Ribbon opened in 2017 and quickly became a beloved addition to Spokane's recreational scene. It was designed by Santec, a consulting and design industry based in Edmonton, Canada. Riley Witt, the project manager, eagerly took on the project, stating he felt it was a great opportunity to "design with a community in mind." Indeed, the addition has been supported by the community, even through the setbacks and limitations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some guidelines have been put in place again this year to ensure the health and safety of guests. If you are sick, stay home. Those who exhibit cold/flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay home. Masks are required at all times, both on and off the ice. Ice skaters or family groups must maintain 6 feet social distance from other skaters. Family groups of 5 or less may skate closer than 6 feet.
We're excited to see the Ribbon opening back up to bring some joy and fun again this year! Visit the Numerica Skate Ribbon website to see the hours of operation, read the full list of rules, and purchase tickets.