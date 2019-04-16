Spokane's downtown parking debate is heating up, and experts want to hear the community's thoughts on how to fix some problems.
Downtown Parking Conundrums is a meeting that will connect parking experts with community members to discuss solutions to parking issues. Organizers say it will cover issues outlined in Spokane's six-year plan for downtown parking, including a shortage of lease parking, confusing payment systems and the challenge of public versus private parking.
Downtown Spokane Partnership VP for public policy and parking Andrew Rolwes says if he had to grade Spokane's current parking situation, it wouldn't make the honor roll.
"If all we're thinking about is just downtown Spokane, it can feel like we're having a tough time with it," Rolwes said. "Maybe a D."
Rolwes said Spokane is fairly average compared to other growing cities across the country. He said he would boost that parking grade to a "C" if he graded them all together.
The panel will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at the Montvale Event Center.