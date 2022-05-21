Downtown road closures for the Spokane Lilac Festival All of the closed roads will reopen at 11 p.m. on May 21.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The beloved Lilac Festival is back, with fun events happening throughout the day!

Float viewing kicked at 8 a.m. under the freeway between 4th and Jefferson, where staging for the parade began.

Cruzin' the Falls Car Show began at 10 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m., where motor enthusiasts can check out the northwest's most unique and well-preserved vehicles.

For the first year ever, the Lilac Festival Brewfest is here, featuring 16 local breweries bringing their best for you to taste. The event is sold out, but a wait list is available. The event runs from 1-5 p.m.

And of course, the star of the show, the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade will roll through Spokane's core at 7:45 p.m.

We are expecting rain and thunderstorms, so make sure you bring an umbrella and some wellies! (The Royal Court told us they'll be sure to have umbrellas on their float, just in case it rains on their parade.)

Road Closures

9 a.m.

Spokane Falls Blvd. between Stevens and Monroe

Wall and Howard St. between Spokane Falls Blvd. and Main Ave.

Post St. between Spokane Falls Blvd. and Post Street Bridge

4 p.m.

Spokane Falls Blvd. between Browne and Monroe St.

Northbound Washington St. between Spokane Falls Blvd. and Boone Ave.

4:30 p.m.

Howard St. between Boone and Dean Ave.

Mallon Ave. between Post to Howard St.

Calispel, Normandie, and Atlantic St. between Cataldo and Boone Ave.

Cataldo Ave. between Atlantic and Washington St.

Southbound Washington/Stevens St. between Spokane Falls Blvd. and Boone

5:30 p.m.

Washington/Stevens St. between Boone and 2nd Ave.

Post St. between 2nd and Main Ave. and between Spokane Falls Blvd. and Post Street Bridge

Wall and Howard St. between 2nd Ave. and Spokane Falls Blvd.

Spokane Falls, Main, Riverside, Sprague, and 1st Ave between Washington and Lincoln St.

Spokane Falls Blvd. between Washington and Monroe St.

All streets reopen at 11 p.m.

Spokane Transit will operate the downtown plaza on 2nd and 3rd Ave. between Wall and Stevens and on Howard between 2nd and 4th Ave. during the parade.