A shooting in downtown Spokane has sent two men to the hospital.

Just before 1:30 this morning officers were advise there was a shooting near North Division Street and Main Avenue.  Spokane Police had units near by and found two victims within a minute.

Bystanders and police rendered first aid to adult males who both had sustained gunshot wounds. 

Major Crimes Unit detectives investigated the scene; collecting physical evidence as well as interviewing numerous witnesses. At this time no one has been arrested. Police are still looking for a motive. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has pertinent information and has not spoken with investigators is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233, reference case 2019-20129656.

