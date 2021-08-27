SPOKANE, Wash. - Charley's Grill and Spirits, on the intersection of Broadway and Monroe St., is closing down after 44 years in business.
Charley's owner Shirley Williams announced the closure earlier in the month following the sudden passing of her husband.
Williams is holding a farewell party at the business Friday from 5 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
In a post on Facebook, Williams said Charley's Catering Company will continue to operate from the building and they may convert the restaurant into a private events facility.
"We appreciate all the love, concern and support you've given us always and especially during this uncertain and unexpected time," Williams wrote.