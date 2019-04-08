Downtown Spokane billboard aims to curb distracted walking and driving

SPOKANE, Wash. There's nothing like a good old fashioned walk around town. Enjoying the sights, sounds and the parks that the city has to offer. But all too often those sights and sounds are never actually seen or heard.
At the corner of Washington and First Avenue in downtown Spokane, there is a sign asking pedestrians and drivers to make eye contact because distractions can be deadly.
The billboard is part of Spokane County's Target Zero
Mike Burns sees the distractions first hand when he's out and about. "Here downtown people walk around with their cellphones in their face and sometimes it feels like the walking dead. Like seriously like zombies checked out on their phones it's unreal!"
Mike has to pay attention to his surroundings. He gets around with his motorized wheelchair and knows what it's like to being bumped into.
"They've almost walked into me like sometimes I have to navigate around them because they've got their nose to the phone and I am like come on man! Be aware of your surroundings"
According to the Washington Department of Transportation in 2017, there were 177 accidents involving pedestrians 60 of those were because either a bicyclist, a pedestrian or a driver was distracted. In 2018, there were 209 reported incidents in Spokane County involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Investigations concluded that 49 were because people were not paying attention — an 18% increase from the year before.