SPOKANE, Wash. - This weekend, local businesses are taking their shops to the streets through Downtown Spokane's "Sidewalk Sale." Several stores are setting up tables to bring out their favorite items so guests can shop without having to go inside.
KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson met with the owner of Decorum Gifts, who is part of the sale, and said without the tourism Spokane usually sees business has been rough the past few months.
"We're doing everything in our power to stay afloat, every day is kind of an uphill battle," Decorum Gifts owner Antonio Holder said.
Here's the list of stores that are participating in the Sidewalk Sale, that's happening outside of each of these downtown locations from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday.
- Decorum Gifts
- Work Well Consultants
- Pinot's Palette
- Garland Resale Boutique
- Yuppy Puppy
- Lolo Boutique
- Pottery Place Plus
"We'll take all the support we can get, and every other business down here believes the same, just to see you guys out and about means the most to us," Holder said.
The Downtown Spokane Partnership wants to remind you to wear your mask while you shop, and if any other store owners want to join the sale, reach out to their offices by Saturday morning to be added to their list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.