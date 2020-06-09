Several business owners in downtown Spokane are beginning to speak out against armed groups patrolling streets during 'Black Lives Matter' protests.
According to several members in the picture above, they were asked by business owners to protect their shops in downtown Spokane. (We are still working to find a business owner who did.)
However, multiple business owners are frustrated with the presence of armed groups in downtown Spokane.
John Waite, the owner of Auntie's Bookstore, directed the following statement to "the City of Spokane, and city leadership":
"We did not ask for armed militia to 'protect' us. We do not want armed militia in downtown Spokane. We do not think open carry of guns is conducive to running our businesses and dealing with the public and customers. We would like the city to consider a ban or discouragement of open carry in downtown Spokane. We would like the city, police and sheriff to publicly condemn and fight the incursion of armed militia in Spokane."
Scott Wilburn, the owner of The Globe (where the group picture was taken), said he doesn't know why armed groups have set up in his parking lot for both BLM protests (May 31 and June 7).
"As safe and inclusive LGBTQ+ establishments, The Globe and The Blind Buck stand in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Black lives are human lives and we will not tolerate racism, bigotry, or those that would do our community harm. To persons of color in Spokane and beyond, you belong here. Hatred does not.
Two weekends in a row, an armed group of individuals has gathered in our parking lot and two weekends in a row, we have reported their presence to local law enforcement. They have come in response to the powerful, peaceful protests that have taken place in downtown Spokane. Video footage reveals their malicious intent to agitate, disrupt and intimidate. We have no affiliation with these individuals nor do we condone their activities.
If you have any information regarding this collective, please contact local law enforcement. We will continue to work with our building owner, the private property owner, towing company, and local law enforcement in our efforts to prevent their organizing. We will not tolerate discrimination."
A general manger of 'The Onion' also said his business did not contact any militia groups or armed groups for protection.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.