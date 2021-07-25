SPOKANE, Wash. - One resident is displaced after a fire broke out at a high-rise in downtown Spokane, according to officials.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of W. 2nd Ave. and N. Post St. Flames and a plume of black smoke poured out from the roof of the building.
Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the call. They observed 30-foot flames reached out from the roof. Over 50 firefighters responded to the scene to clear the building and search for residents in need of rescue.
The quick response from Spokane Fire Department allowed crews to get everything under control in under an hour.
There were no serious injuries. One resident suffered from smoke inhalation but was not hospitalized.