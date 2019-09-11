After six years of unforgettable shows, one of Spokane's premiere music venues, The Bartlett, announced via social media on Tuesday that they will be closing this fall.
"The only explanation we can give is that it’s time for us to move on," the venue posted on Facebook. "We know this will be a hard blow to a lot of you who have been regular patrons for years. We LOVE you all so much. Your support of live music and specifically of The Bartlett will be something we will never forget."
According to the post, the last show will be on November 8th. There are still shows to see between now and then. CLICK HERE for a list of shows.