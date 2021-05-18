SPOKANE, Wash. - Depending on what street, parking in downtown Spokane could be getting more expensive, our news partners at the Spokesman-Review reported.
The Spokane City Council voted to approve a new flexible parking rate structure on Monday.
Fines for people who violate parking laws are set to increase substantially. The city will charge between 50 cents and $3 an hour, depending on the demand for the parking spot.
According to the Spokesman-Review, motorists won't have to worry about surge pricing on an hourly or day-by-day basis. Instead, prices will be set based on demand twice a year, where rates won't increase more than 50 cents at a time.
Under the new plan, the cost of an expired meter will increase from $15 to $30.