Downtown Spokane Partnership announces new president, CEO

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Downtown Spokane Partnership announced a new president and CEO.
Here's the release that was sent out:
The Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) Board of Directors today announced the hire of Emilie Cameron as its new President and CEO to more than 200 business and community leaders during its inaugural State of Downtown program.
A native of Sacramento, Calif., Cameron joins DSP with 15 years of experience leading strategic urban development initiatives spanning business and economic development, policy, communications and fundraising. Cameron will be the sixth person to hold the position since the organization’s founding in 1995. The DSP began the nationwide search for its next President and CEO in February 2022, following the departure of former CEO Mark Richard to the United Soccer League.
Cameron’s extensive experience in downtown management was a key factor in her hire. Chris Batten, 2022 DSP Board Chair, commented, “Emilie brings a new perspective and fresh sense of excitement for Spokane moving us forward in the next chapter of our downtown. Her background and experience working with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership will be invaluable for the organization and will give us insight and direction as we find our way out of the challenges of the past few years.”
Cameron most recently held the role of Vice President for Sacramento’s top public relations/public affairs agency, Randle Communications. Prior, Cameron championed catalytic downtown projects and the revitalization of Sacramento’s urban core as District Affairs & Development Director at the Downtown Sacramento Partnership from 2015 to 2021 where she worked closely with property and business owners and stakeholders overseeing the organization’s growing public policy, economic development, external affairs, public relations and marketing programs. In recent years, she led COVID recovery communications and business support campaigns, built a robust investment activity reporting platform, advocated for infill development projects, and supported policies to grow the regional economy.
“I am honored to be a part of the exciting future of Spokane leading the Downtown Spokane Partnership,” said Cameron. "Spokane has an incredibly vibrant downtown neighborhood anchored by a revitalized Riverfront Park and amenities that continue to attract residents, businesses and visitors that are critical to the economic health of the entire community. I look forward to collaborating with DSP’s Board of Directors and strong staff, members, property and business owners, and public and civic partners to continue to build a stronger Spokane."
Cameron’s first day with DSP will be May 23, 2022.
Cameron graduated from the University of California, Davis. Named one of Sacramento’s Top 40 Under 40 by the Sacramento Business Journal in 2012, she has been a constant advocate for the local business community. Cameron recently served as 1st Vice Chair on the California Downtown Association board of directors and is a member of the ULI Sacramento Women in Leadership Committee and Greater Sacramento Regional Council for Make-A-Wish Northeastern and Central California and Northern Nevada. A past participant in the International Downtown Association’s Emerging Leader Program and Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber’s Catalyst Leadership Program, Cameron also previously served on the Sacramento Metro Chamber board of directors and ULI Sacramento executive board. In 2014, she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Sacramento Metro Chamber and PR Professional of the Year by the Sacramento Public Relations Association.