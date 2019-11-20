SPOKANE, Wash. - The Downtown Spokane Public Library will have a new temporary home at the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza as the library begins renovations this upcoming spring.
SPL has partnered with STA and entered into a lease agreement to temporarily relocate some of its services and staff to the second floor of the Plaza during the renovations. SPL plans to open the Plaza location on March 2, 2020, and will begin tenant improvements in the temporary space next month.
"The temporary use by the library is expected to activate the public space, introduce the Plaza to new users & expand the vibrant community hub while providing essential services to our riders” says Candace Mumm Spokane Council Member & STA Board Chair@spokanelibrary #Spokane pic.twitter.com/djGpmNoQkX— Spokane Transit (@spokanetransit) November 20, 2019
Voters recently overwhelmingly approved a bond measure to remodel four public libraries and build three more. The downtown location will be closed for two years during the renovations.
“Spokane Public Library is grateful this community resource was available,” says Andrew Chanse, Executive Director, Spokane Public Library. “When we began our search for a temporary location, we had specific criteria in mind—size and cost of the space, maintaining access to services within the downtown core and proximity to other resources the public uses. The STA Plaza met all of these and will allow us to maintain the availability of the library’s important resources downtown.”
Services to be offered by SPL at the STA Plaza location include library marketplace, early-literacy resources for children, express computer access/Wi-Fi, public art exhibits, free conference meeting space and self-service checkout kiosks.
“We are excited to welcome the Spokane Public Library to the second floor of the Plaza during the downtown library's renovation,” says Candace Mumm, Spokane City Council Member and STA Board Chair. “This collaboration is a model opportunity to maximize taxpayer resources by partnering with other agencies and organizations to serve community needs. The temporary use by the library is expected to activate the public space, introduce the Plaza to new users, and expand the vibrant community hub while providing essential services to our riders.”
SPL and STA says the co-location maximizes their resources and as both agencies address public needs and can collaborate on services.
“The Spokane Public Library Board of Trustees is delighted to lease space with STA while the Downtown Library undergoes renovation,” says Mary Starkey, SPL Board Chair. “This collaboration is a beautiful example of what can be achieved when like-minded organizations collaborate for the good of the communities we serve. It’s a win-win for the community, the Downtown core, and taxpayers.”
The Downtown SPL will remain under operation at its location on Main Ave. until Feb. 29, 2020 prior to the scheduled renovation.
