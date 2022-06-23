SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now preparation is underway for Hoopfest 2022 which will include closing down 45 blocks of downtown Spokane for the weekend.
Road closures include:
- Mallon from Monroe to Washington
- Broadway from Monroe to Post
- Spokane Falls Blvd from Monroe to Washington
- Main Street from Monroe to Division
- Riverside from Monroe to Bernard
- Sprague from Monroe to Howard
- 1st Avenue from Post to Howard
Crews will start setting up for Hoopfest Friday night at 7 p.m. Vehicles are asked to be cleared from these areas by Friday at 6 p.m. otherwise they will be towed.