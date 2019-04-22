Community members with some spring cleaning spirit to share can make downtown Spokane a cleaner place to call home during Spring Clean Week.
The Downtown Spokane Partnership is hosting the week to get ready for Spokane’s spring events. Each day of the week focuses on a specific cleaning theme, including sidewalks, graffiti and planters.
DSP marketing and programming director Elisabeth Hooker hopes the week will inspire the community to pick up some new habits.
”We encourage people to make the pledge and clean up downtown all year long, Hooker said. ”It can just be 15 minutes of your own day. We want downtown to feel like everyone's neighborhood.”
Hooker says spring clean week will wrap up with a Friday block party. That’s when DSP will team up with Spokane Arts to focus on some of the city’s murals.
Spring Clean Week will begin on April 22 and run through April 26. Work will start at 11:30 a.m., and more information is available here.