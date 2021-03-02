SPOKANE, Wash. - A new proposal might bring a 5,000 seat soccer stadium to downtown Spokane.
The proposal comes from the Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) and the United Soccer League.
The stadium would be the home to Spokane Public Schools football and soccer games. The stadium would also bring a professional soccer team to Spokane.
According to DSP, the proposal would save SPS $17.5 million in operations and maintenance from renovating Joe Albi Stadium.
DSP said the stadium would also be an economic boost for downtown. A recent economic impact study found that a downtown stadium would generate $11.4 million in annual economic impact for Spokane, versus Joe Albi’s estimated $1.3 million economic impacts.
