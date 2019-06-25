SPOKANE, Wash. - We are just days away from the largest 3 on 3 basketball tournament in the world.
Spokane's Hoopfest includes more than 6,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans and 450 courts spanning 45 city blocks. Beyond basketball, it is an outdoor festival with shopping, food and interactive entertainment.
Starting Tuesday, crews began laying the groundwork for the downtown Spokane transformation.
Work included setting up several tents and Hoopfest banners in Riverfront park. Electricians also installed power sources for all of the vendors.
On Wednesday, crews will install the Nike Center Court, Hoopfest Store, Toyota Shoot-off court and additional tents for team check-in.
Due to setup, the Bennett Block located next to O'Doherty's on Spokane Falls Blvd. will close beginning at midnight Tuesday. It will reopen at around midnight Sunday after Hoopfest.