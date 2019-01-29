HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - A dozen people were taken into custody Monday after they arrived on a boat in Huntington Beach, California.

The suspects both men and women were taken into federal custody after they were examined by paramedics.

Nine Chinese men, a Chinese woman and two Mexican men were handed over to federal custody.

One of the mexican men is believed to be a human smuggler.

It wasn't immediately clear where the boat originated.

The vessel will be turned over to the naval weapons station for further inspection.