HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - A dozen people were taken into custody Monday after they arrived on a boat in Huntington Beach, California.
The suspects both men and women were taken into federal custody after they were examined by paramedics.
Nine Chinese men, a Chinese woman and two Mexican men were handed over to federal custody.
One of the mexican men is believed to be a human smuggler.
It wasn't immediately clear where the boat originated.
The vessel will be turned over to the naval weapons station for further inspection.