Dozens of vehicles at Union Gospel Mission Motors damaged by vandals

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Union Gospel Mission Motors in Spokane Valley says as many as 70 of their vehicles were damaged by vandals.
Along a busy Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley sits UGM Motors.
It's a non-profit where you can donate your car or truck. And when those cars or trucks sell, the money benefits the homeless through the Union Gospel Mission.
But over the last week, UGM Motors got hit by vandals.
Union Gospel Mission Executive Director Phil Altmeyer says he doesn't understand why someone would do this.
"It's really sad that you have people in the community that are giving and donating to help the homeless to feed, clothe, and provide recovery and then this happens," said Altmeyer.
Altmeyer said someone shot out the windows of nearly 70 cars and trucks with what might have been a BB gun.
"About 25 percent of those are going to need to have complete windshield replacements," added Altmeyer.
Gas had also been siphoned out of some of the vehicles. While batteries and catalytic converters were taken right out of others.
Someone even broke into a car and was living in it after taking the interior of the car apart.
All of those repairs cost money.
Money that could have been going back to helping families and people who need it in our community said Altmeyer.
"It takes away from the value of the vehicle because you just lose what you have to put back into it," said Altmeyer.