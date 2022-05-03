SPOKANE, Wash. -The fight over Roe v. Wade is stretching across the country. A call for rallies nationwide reached Spokane on Tuesday, where dozens of people came out to make their voices heard.
Dozens rally in Spokane following leaked SCOTUS draft
- Tana Kelley
-
- Updated
We've started seeing the fallout and response to the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court signaling the justices plan to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision protecting a woman's right to an abortion.
"Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the leaked supreme court draft. "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."
While it's still not set in stone, and things could change before the ruling takes effect, people across the country are working to make it clear how they feel about the potential impact of this change.
From Washington D.C... to New York... and right here at home.
"With only four hours notice we had hundreds of people showing up to say that they are not going to take this lying down. That this is a battle we are willing to fight," Jac Archer, the Peace and Justice Action League Organizer that helped put together the rally Tuesday said.
Dozens filled the space outside the federal courthouse in downtown Spokane to raise their voices against overturning Roe v. Wade.
"Authoritarian control says we have no right to control our bodies to be together in our communities, to live the lives that are true for us. What do we say to that? Do we accept that? No," one speaker said.
While Washington state has expanded abortion access over the years, other states have done the complete opposite. In fact, Idaho is one of 13 states that will make abortions illegal right away if Roe v. Wade is overturned, leaving many to seek help across state borders.
"We've seen patients from Texas already and if Roe falls, we can expect a 385% increase in patients just in Washington state from patients coming from out of state,"
Paul Dylan, the Vice President of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood Washington and North Idaho said. "The impact would be devastating."
"Bodily autonomy is written in the law in such a way that we're safe here," Archer said. "And what I think we need to see is that same safety extended to our entire nation."
The debate over a woman's choice is not new and for some, like Fue Luppert, this isn't the first time she's felt forced to fight for her own rights.
"I'm heartbroken," Luppert said. "I grew up in the '60s and we fought this once and we fought it twice and we're fighting again."
"This is frustrating but not surprising," Archer said. "It is disheartening that this is something we still have to fight for."
Many stood holding signs and chanted. They hope their voice is loud enough to promote change.
"People speaking up in the streets. People speaking up at the ballot box. People speaking up in their communities, their churches, their centers. That's what it's going to take and that's what we're willing to do," they said.
From here, we can expect a final Supreme Court ruling in late June or early July.
Planned Parenthood should be holding another action on May 14 and others until a ruling is made.
