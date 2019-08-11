Dozens turn out for 'God, Guns and Liberty' rally in Eugene, Oregon

Hundreds of demonstrators and counter-protesters attend the God, Guns and Liberty rally this weekend in Eugene, Oregon.
Dozens of people were seen carrying firearms from pistols to AR-15s.
The pro-gun rally members outnumbered the counter-protesters.
There were a few shooting matches and some pushing and shoving going on but people on both sides maintained order.
"Just making sure everybody knows you have a Second Amendment right to keep and bare arms - period, end of discussion," pro-gun demonstrator Tony said. "When these people out here that are protesting, when they're being hurt, raped, robbed, murdered - who do they call? They call somebody with a gun to come and protect them. So this is ridiculous."
"I think it's provocative for people to show up a week after El Paso, loaded with heat, so I'm here to in solidarity with all of my brothers and sisters of all different colors to say that's not okay," counter-protester Patrick said.
Eugene Police said the rally was mostly peaceful and only one man was arrested for disorderly conduct.