SPOKANE, Wash. - Dr. Bob Lutz has released a second statement after the Spokane Regional Health District requested him to resign.
In the statement, Dr. Lutz said he intended to wait for a meeting with the Board of Health before commenting further but decided to release another statement due to inaccurate information SRHD released on Sunday.
On Sunday, SRHD said they would schedule a meeting with the Board of Health to allow them to vote on Amelia Clark's request to terminate Lutz for "performance issues."
Dr. Lutz writes in the statement that Amelia Clark fired him on the spot, leaving Spokane County without a Health Officer.
According to Washington State RCW 70.05.050: “...the local health officer shall not be removed until after notice is given and an opportunity for a hearing before the board or official responsible for his or her appointment under this section as to the reason for his or her removal.”
According to this law, Dr. Lutz is still technically the Spokane Health Officer.
Read the full statement:
"I understand from media reports that a SRHD Board meeting will be scheduled to address the status of my employment, although I have not been personally advised of such. I intended to await that meeting before commenting further, as I wanted to address the issues directly with the Board. However, recent statements from the SRHD contained inaccurate and misleading information concerning my separation from employment that need to be clarified. To be clear, Amelia Clark fired me last Thursday. She told me in a meeting late Thursday afternoon that I was terminated “effective immediately,” requested my SRHD identification, keys, cell phone and laptop, and told me I could contact HR to retrieve my personal items. She also provided me with a written severance offer, stating that I had until the next day (Friday) at 4:00 p.m. to resign and sign the agreement. The offer of severance required me to waive my claims against the SRHD in exchange for 3-months pay, and a confidentiality agreement preventing me from disclosing the settlement terms. I refused to accept SRHD’s severance offer, as I do not think Ms. Clark’s actions were justified or lawful. As things stand, I was told I was fired and have been denied access to my office, phone, files, records and my computer since last Thursday. I do not know who is currently acting as the SRHD’s public health officer."
