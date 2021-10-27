SPOKANE, WASH- According to the attorney, Robert J. Carlson, representing Dr. Bob Lutz, Lutz has served Spokane Regional Health with a lawsuit of upwards of $1.4 million.
The Administrative Claim process, a statutory prerequisite to the filing of a civil lawsuit, is intended to put SRHD on notice of Dr. Lutz’s claim of tortious conduct by SRHD.
Per his attorneys, the primary basis for Dr. Lutz’s Claim is the Wrongful Termination of Dr. Lutz from his position as Health Officer of SRHD.
According to an email from his attorneys the claim for wrongful termination has numerous bases, including violations of statutory protections under Washington law, violations of internal SRHD bylaws, lack of just cause, and violations of public policy and State and Federal Constitutional protections.
The Administrative Claim includes a claim for Defamation, owing to the impact on Dr. Lutz of the insensitive, unprofessional, and untrue statements made and implied by SRHD’s leadership and certain of its Board members.
In his claim Dr. Lutz seeks damages, reinstatement to his position, and his costs and attorney fees.
“I took a stand for Public Health. It cost me my job. As a public health physician, it has been my responsibility to protect the public’s health and safety. I have done so ethically and with integrity. The motives of others will not deter my advocacy. I will continue to stand for the public’s health.” - Dr. Lutz via press release.
KHQs previous coverage from the day of, here.
In the suit served to Spokane Regional Health:
Page 7 of the 40 page document starts to describe the situation pertaining to COVID-19 and the feeling of the board.
"Almost immediately after Governor Inslee’s COVID-19 declaration, decisions and actions taken by Dr. Lutz to protect the public’s health were met with resistance, as many had economic and social impacts on the businesses and citizens of the Spokane Region," the document reads.
The document explains that the Washington State Middle School Basketball Championships was where he experienced the first element of pushback in his leadership on COVID-19 protocols.
"Lutz was forced to cancel this event, which was not viewed favorably by local officials," the document reads.
It also explains that visit Spokane said canceling this tournament would have repercussions for the local economy, "which Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward echoed in a news conference the same day."
It continues that there was pushback for following mandates put in place by the governor.
"Arguments were made that Spokane had not seen the level of cases as in western Washington, that it was a different situation in Spokane, and it should not be punished for what was happening elsewhere."
Page 9 reads that the phased reopening was also met with push back.
"Even though Spokane County could not meet these criteria (for Phase 2) , Dr. Lutz was pressured by Commissioner French, acting as the chair of the Board of County Commissioners, to immediately apply for a variance."
It also details that the board was unhappy with Dr. Lutz and his views on systematic racism. Lutz participated in a George Floyd-Black Lives Matter rally.
"Soon after, Ms. Clark told Dr. Lutz “the Board” was not happy with his participation."
Pages 12-20 go into detail about the back-and-forth between Phase 2, Phase 3, and feelings between parties involved. Along with details leading up to the firing.
Pages 20 ends with "Ms. Clark Fires Dr. Lutz."
Further pages point out statements from the mayors office and members of the board and they're feeling towards his termination.
The document explains that there are multiple ways to remedy the situation, either by way of reinstatement or of a payout of $1.4 million.
You can read the full suit here.
This will be updated as relevant responses come in.