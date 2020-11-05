SPOKANE, Wash. - Following his termination on Thursday, Dr. Lutz' lawyer submitted a statement saying that he would be pursuing "all claims and remedies available to him under the law for SRHD’s wrongful termination."
Lutz' lawyer said "despite statements made by some members of the Board, Dr. Lutz believes his termination was without reasonable cause and was politically motivated in retaliation for unpopular Covid-19 decisions he made this year."
We will continue to provide updates on the situation as it progresses.
