SPOKANE, WA - Dr. Bob Lutz, the Spokane Regional Health Officer, wants families to enjoy Halloween while keeping in mind the risks of public safety.
"I know the Grinch stole Christmas, and I know there was concern that Dr. Lutz was going to steal Halloween but that's not my intention," Lutz said. "So we are going to have Halloween this year."
Dr. Lutz says that some Halloween festivities, like trick-or-treating, may look different as the community works to contain the spread of COVID-19. Some of the recommendations he gave to lower the risk of contracting the virus are wearing cloth face masks, avoiding confined spaces like parties and limiting groups to those within your immediate family.
"Moms, Dads... if you're looking at Halloween this year if you're looking at going out with groups, right on, keep your groups really small," Dr. Lutz said, "I know it's different, but it's a different Halloween."
Dr. Lutz also said that the Center for Disease Control identified low, medium, and high-risk Halloween activities. Low risk activities include carving pumpkins with family, decorating your house, and Halloween scavenger hunts. He also said the Department of Health doesn't recommend trick-or-treating, but realizes that people will still do it, and wants it to be done safely.
"Halloween is a tradition... it's a well-loved tradition," Lutz said, "Dr. Lutz is not going to take away Halloween, but Dr. Lutz is going to recommend you do it safely."
You can watch the full briefing with the Spokane Regional Health District HERE.
