OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health welcomed Dr. Umair Shah as the state's new secretary of health on Monday.
Shah comes to Washington from Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in Texas, where he was the executive director and local health authority. Harris County is the third largest county in the country, with nearly five million people.
“I want to begin by thanking Governor Inslee, Secretary Wiesman, and the great people here at DOH for welcoming me so warmly to the state of Washington,” Secretary Shah said. “I know this is a difficult time to be making such a transition, especially in the midst of this pandemic. However, I am a firm believer in working together to take on any issue in front of us. As your new secretary of health, my goal is to build upon the work of a strong leader such as Dr. Wiesman in serving the people of Washington. Utilizing every tool in our toolbox including vaccines, I am confident we will turn the corner in our battle against COVID-19.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.