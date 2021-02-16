Dreaming of warmer days: Here are 7 day trips to plan for this spring and summer

The cold, snowy weather is making us dream of warmer, sunny days. With spring is just 32 days away (so close yet so far) here are seven day trips to start planning for this spring and summer.

Kootenai Falls Swing Bridge

Location: Near Libby, Montana

Kootenai Falls Swinging Bridge Courtesy Kootenai Falls Swinging Bridge

Drive time from Spokane: 2 hours and 40 minutes

Trip type: Hike

The Kootenai Falls Suspension Bridge is located near Libby, Montana and is described as an "easy" 1.6-mile hike.

According to Visit Montana, the bridge was built by the Forest Service so fire crews could access wildfires across the Kootenai River. The bridge was destroyed by a flood in 1948 and rebuilt on concrete piers to be protected by flooding from the Libby Dam. It is at an election of 2,100 feet.

After enjoying the views of the river, hikers can head into Libby, Montana to support a locally owned restaurant or tap house.

Palouse Falls

Location: Near Washtunca, Washington

Drive time from Spokane: 1 hour 50 minutes

Trip Type: Walking, lookout point

Palouse Falls is a 200-foot waterfall where the Palouse River churns into a bowl and feeds out into the Snake River.

The park features a stunning view of the falls that were carved more than 13,000 years ago, according to Washington State Parks.

Currently, no camping is available at the park.

Downtown Wallace, Idaho

Location: Wallace, Idaho

Drive time from Spokane: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Trip Type: Leisure

Wallace, Idaho is the self-proclaimed "center of the universe." The town has a rich history as one of the world's largest silver producers, according to Visit North Idaho.

Wallace Courtesy Wallace Idaho Chamber

In 2004, the Mayor made the city the "center of the universe." Visitors can find a manhole cover the represents the exact center location at the intersection of Bank Street and Sixth Street.

The city offers multiple tours of mines in the area along with museums that teach people about the town's history.

The downtown area features multiple locally owned brewing and tasting rooms.

Route of the Hiawatha

Location: Near Wallace, Idaho

Drive time from Spokane: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Trip type: Hike/biking

The Route of the Hiawatha is a 15-mile railroad track that was converted into a downhill biking and walking trail.

The trail features ten tunnels, including one that is 1.7 miles long, according to Visit Idaho.

The trail is open from Mid-May through Mid-September. After riding or walking the 15-mile trail, shuttle buses are available to take you back to the top.

Trail passes, shuttle tickets, and mountain bike rentals are available at the Lookout Pass Ski Area.

Dry falls

Location: Near Soap Lake, Washington

Drive time from Spokane: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Trip type: Hiking/walking

Thousands of years ago, Dry Falls was a raging waterfall with a 400 feet drop but was left high and dry after the last Ice Age floods.

Dry Falls Courtesy Washington State Parks and Recreation

The falls are a 3.5-mile wide chasm, according to Washington State Parks.

Due to COVID-19, the visitor center is closed.

A Discover Pass is required for parking and can be purchased online here.

Sandpoint, Idaho

Location: Sandpoint, Idaho

Drive time from Spokane: 1 hour 20 minutes

Trip type: Leisure/hiking

Sitting on Lake Pend Oreille, Sandpoint offers just about everything; small businesses, restaurants, tap houses, and hiking.

Sandpoint Courtesy Visit Sandpoint, Idaho

Outdoor enthusiasts have a range of easy to difficult trails to pick from. Mickinnick Trail is a 7-mile hike that leads you into the Kaniksu National Forest. Hikers will finish with a stunning view of the mountain ranges hugging Lake Pend Oreille. For an easier trail, hikers can walk the Pend Oreille Bay Trail that leads you on a 3-mile hike around the bay.

Following a hike, visitors can hit downtown. People can eat at a restaurant or pick up food from spots like MickDuff's Brewing Company. The beach area on Lake Pend Oreille offers dozens of picnic tables perfect for enjoying the view of the lakeside.

Kamiak Butte

Location: Near Colfax, Washington

Drive time from Spokane: 1 hour 20 minutes

Trip type: Hiking

If you're looking for a great view of the rolling hills on the Palouse, Kamiak Butte has exactly that.

The 3.5-mile trail is set between Colfax, Washington, and Palouse, Washington.

The hike is best in the springtime when the hills of the Palouse are the most vivid green colors.