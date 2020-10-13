Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS 50 TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. LOCAL GUSTS TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, WENATCHEE AREA, WATERVILLE PLATEAU, WASHINGTON PALOUSE, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, MOSES LAKE AREA AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. BLOWING DUST WILL ALSO RESULT IN REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&