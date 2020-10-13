Dreams are Forever Events has announced that they will be hosting an upcoming event-- Halloween: A Drive-Through Spooktacular. This event will be held on Oct. 30 and 31.
The event features drive-through trick-or-treating, four live performances by some of your favorite spooky characters broadcasted straight to the radio, and more.
The event will take place at Lake City High School and tickets can be purchased online. To learn more details, visit dreamsareforever-events.com
