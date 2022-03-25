SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is opening a new exhibit! Dreamworks Animation: The exhibition - Journey from the Sketch to Screen opens here in Spokane on Sunday, March 27.
The exhibit is an interactive experience, where you can learn how to animate and see how the creative processes our favorite movies unfolded.
Dreamworks favorites like Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, and Trolls are just some of the big-name films that are featured in the exhibit. You'll be able to see more than 400 items from the studio, including rare and never-seen-before concept drawings, original artifacts, interactives, film clips, and more!
This exhibit has traveled to 13 museums in 8 countries with over 2.5 million visitors so far but for the first time -- the museum is in the United States and its first stop is Spokane!
The exhibit open March 27 and run through Sept. 11, giving you plenty of time to plan a day trip!
The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday 10am to 5pm.
Visit the MAC website for more information and to buy tickets for this exhibit. While you're there, check out the other upcoming exhibits!