Dressbarn is going out of business, and has plans to shut down all of its approximate 650 locations, including two in the Spokane area.
Ascena Retail Group said Monday it's winding down the business in order to focus on more profitable brands.
“For more than 50 years, Dressbarn has served women’s fashion needs, and we thank all of our dedicated associates for their commitment to Dressbarn and our valued customers. This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment. During the wind down process, we will continue to provide our customers with the same great experience both in-store and online, offering them even better deals and value. We will work to assist our associates through the transition and maintain existing relationships with our vendors, suppliers, and other key stakeholders through this process," Dressbarn Chief Financial Officer Steven Taylor said in a press release.
Plans for closing locations, including information about store-closing sales, will be shared during the process of winding down the business. Employees will be notified about specific store closures and will be provided with transition support.
Dressbarn intends to continue paying vendors and suppliers during the process as well. Dressbarn employs about 6,800 people.
There are two Dressbarn locations in the Spokane area, one in Northtown Square in Spokane, and the other in the Spokane Valley Plaza.