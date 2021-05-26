SRX_GU VS BYU_12

After dunking the ball late the second half, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) gives a mustache gesture at the West Coast Conference Tournament final NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Zags defeated BYU 88-78 to win the WCC title game.

 COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

SPOKANE, Wash. - Drew Timme is officially returning to Gonzaga for his junior season. 

“After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to return to Gonzaga,” Timme said in his statement. “I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I’ve learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again.”

