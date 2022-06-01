SRX_GUARKsecond_022_TT

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) takes a deep breath as he leaves the court after GU fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half of a Sweet 16 game on Thursday Mar 24, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. The Arkansas Razorbacks won the game 74-68.

 Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review
SPOKANE, Wash. - Drew Timme has decided to come back and play for another season of Gonzaga basketball.
In early April, Timme announced he was declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, but withdrew his name on June 1. His withdrawal became official just 45 minutes before the deadline for players to either keep, or not keep, their name in the draft.
The star forward led the Bulldogs to the NCAA National Championship game in 2021.
 
In 2022, he was named a John R. Wooden award finalist, given to the top player in college basketball each season. 
 
He's led the West Coast Conference (WCC) with 18.4 points per game and was top 20 in the nation with a 58.6% shooting mark.
 
Gonzaga's all-time record with Timme in the lineup is 86-7, and their WCC record is 43-2.

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!