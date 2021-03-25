During the mid-afternoon hours we could see some spotty showers impacting the metro area. We also cannot rule out the possibility for isolated thunderstorm activity. If we aren't seeing raindrops, mostly cloudy skies are anticipated. For the mountain locations some spotty snow showers are also expected.
Daytime highs head for the low 50s and overnight lows drop right around freezing. Tomorrow morning some patchy fog is expected to develop. That will burn off and give way to mostly sunny skies as we push to the mid 50s.