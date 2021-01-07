Some of you are waking up to lingering showers from that slow moving frontal system that pushed in yesterday. You could come across some patchy fog as you are leaving the house. Please make sure headlights are on and staying on.
As we move into the second half of the day drier conditions are expected across the board. For Spokane we will be sitting under mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the low 40s. Tonight temperatures will drop down into the low 30s.
Tomorrow we are watching for the chance for a weak system to bring a rain/snow mix to the valley floors and snow to the mountains. Right now, this system isn't looking very impressive on our models. It actually looks like it will sheer apart before it hits the metro area. If it does arrive though, little to no snow accumulation is anticipated. Even for the mountains we are only talking about a few more inches of snow.
