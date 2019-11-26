SPOKANE, Wash. - Flatstick Pub has officially opened its brand new downtown location, and Spokanites are ready to abide by its two rules of drinking local and having fun.
The Seattle-based pub features craft beer, a menu featuring brick oven pizza and other pub classics, a nine-hole mini golf course and a nine-hole course of Flatstick's trademarked "Duffleboard" game.
Flatstick said the pub was officially open to the public, operating under their normal hours that include Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-12 a.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Flatstick Pub is located at 612 W. Main Ave. on the ground level The M building.
Spokane natives and brothers Sam and Andy Largent opened Flatstick Pub over the weekend.
“We had our friends-and-family soft opening on Saturday and it was really well-received,” Sam Largent told our partners at the Spokesman-Review. “Everyone was excited about it, and the consensus among people that have seen all our pubs is the layout (at the Spokane location) turned out great.”
Flatstick will be holding an official grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 7, featuring a discount on memberships with more details expected soon.
Spokane's location is Flatstick's fourth and first in eastern Washington, and the pubs have been well known for their fun/entertainment opportunities.
A nine-hole mini golf course features various Spokane staples, and you can also play nine holes of Duffleboard a custom game described as a mix between mini golf and shuffleboard. Mini golf games are $7 per person and Duffleboard games are $4 per person.
Along the journey, be sure to check out the art on the walls and don't be alarmed when you find yourself face to face with a two headed unicorn," a description about the mini golf course reads. "You'll be shooting your ball through kegs, basketball hoops, and Spokane's very own, Bloomsday course and Doomsday hill."
If you're expecting to be a regular at Flatstick, you might consider becoming a member, as a one-time free of $75 provides some solid perks. The life-time membership is valid at all locations and comes with a t-shirt, pint glass, member bottle opener. On top of that, members can play free golf and duffleboard, get 25 percent off Flatstick merchandise, have access to party room and member-only specials, and get a pair of free golf and duffleboard passes for guests.
Even better, if you show up for the Grand Opening on Dec. 7, they are offering all the above as memberships will be 50 percent off that day.
The pub features about 30 beers/ciders and Ethan Stowell Restaurants is the food partner providing a menu with brick oven pizza, chicken wings, loaded tots, garlic fries, salads and more. The kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Happy Hour will be held Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $1.50 off beer/wine/cider and $10 pizzas. There will also be a late night pizza happy hour with $10 pizzas after 10 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Kids are allowed at Flatstick up until 7 p.m., as only guests 21 and older are allowed beyond that.
