On Friday, May 10, you can get a coffee and fight ALS.
Dutch Bros. Coffee is holding its 13th annual "Drink One for Dane" fundraiser as a part of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) Awareness Month in May.
Dutch Bros locations around the Inland Northwest will donate proceeds from each drink sold to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which works to support families affected by muscle-debilitating diseases including ALS and is dedicated to research to find a cure.
This marks the 13th year that MDA and Dutch Bros. have partnered together. Drink One for Dane raised more than 1.3 million dollars in a single day last year, and are hoping to raise $1.5 million this year.
Dane Boersma founded Dutch Bros with his brother, Travis, in 1992. Dane passed away from ALS in 2009. Dutch Bros and the Boersma family started Drink One for Dane as a way to bring awareness to, and support research to find treatments and cures for, the disease.
“Our customers make a massive difference every time they buy a drink and support Drink One for Dane,” said Brant Boersma, Dane’s son and chief culture officer of Dutch Bros. “This fundraiser is, obviously, close to my heart. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to look our customers in the eye and thank them personally.”