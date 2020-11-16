SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder on Sunday after a drive-by-shooting.
According to Spokane Police, it happened on the 2200 block of East South Riverton.
Officers found the victim bleeding just below his left shoulder. He was quickly transported to the hospital.
Officer saw a Dodge Charger in the parking lot with three bullet holes in the front windshield and one to the rear passenger window.
The victim told police he was in the passenger seat of the Charger when he heard gunshots and then realized he had been shot.
Multiple bullet casing were found near the scene.
The suspect's car is described as a dark or tan-colored lifted SUV.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
