SPOKANE, Wash. - Bullet holes in a family home, after two drive-by shootings in a week and that's just scratching the surface.
We've had 3 drive-by shootings in the last week in Spokane. It's evidence of a disturbing trend that we're all too familiar with. And it's one that has Spokane police worried.
A drive-by shooting off North Lincoln St., which left one teen with non-life-threatening injuries, is one of three drive-by shootings just this week.
"Anytime we've got a rise in violent crime, we're worried. We're worried about the safety of the community," Corporal Nick Briggs with the Spokane Police Department said.
Two drive-by shootings in 5 days near Central Ave. and Maple St. that luckily had no injuries, has still left neighbors there worried for their life.
"People want to walk in the neighborhood, walk their dog, walk their children, but it's just not safe right now," one neighbor said.
According to Spokane police, there has been an upward trend in both total shootings and drive-bys since 2018.
As total shootings skyrocketed from 36 in 2018 to 151 in 2021, drive-by shootings nearly doubled going from 24 in 2018 to 41 in 2021. And this year there have already been 40 total shootings and 18 drive-bys.
"We're outpacing last year as well," he said.
With the recent uptick, we have to ask why? 2020 reform laws could be one answer.
"The first impact was the tangible things that the police could no longer do," he said. "The second impact which is much harder to quantify and measure is the fact that some people willing to commit criminal behavior were emboldened by the fact that it was widely publicized that the police's power in many areas had been diminished.
The scary part?
"We don't know how long that will last," he said.
This last legislative session could change that around.
But one thing is for sure, even though many of the incidents involve a small section of the general Spokane population it still poses a risk to the public.
"These are still shootings that are happening in the street bullets are going into people's homes, the public at large is certainly at risk from this type of conduct not just people who are being targeted," he said.
There are no suspects in any of the 3 drive-by shootings this past week. Corporal Briggs chalks that up to a lack of cooperation from shooting victims and witnesses who are reluctant to talk to police and sometimes even decide to handle the matter themselves.
As police try and track down the shooters, it's important to remember "see something, say something". Even the smallest detail could lead to an arrest and a safer tomorrow.
If you know anything about these shootings, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.