SPOKANE, Wash. - Protesters first gathered in the Spokane Arena parking lot to cover their cars with Pride banners, balloons and signs that said "Black Lives Matter."
Then, about 100 of those cars took to the streets for a procession through downtown Spokane on Saturday, June 13.
Organizers of "Drive for Pride and Black Lives" said the peaceful protest is a part of a larger message that the movement won't lose any steam in Spokane or across the nation. They said that the LGBTQ+ community will keep standing up for people facing discrimination.
"I just want to stand up for everybody who doesn't have a voice, either because they can't or because they're in isolation, or because they've been murdered, or maybe they're just afraid," Participant Mokeph Wildflower said.
Other members of the group said this was another step in a long history of people rising up to say "enough."
"The LGBTQ+ movement was started as a riot and it is within our due diligence to ensure that we continue to stand up, speak out, show up. This isn't a time to sit back, this is a time to do stuff like this," OutSpokane Vice President Steven Herevia said.
Many of the group members also said they plan to be at the larger protest scheduled to take place in downtown Spokane on Sunday.
