SPOKANE, Wash. - Even though the 4th of July is going to look a little different this year, the sky above Spokane will still be lit up with fireworks.
Shows will be held in four separate locations around the Spokane area and viewers can enjoy from the comfort of their own car.
The drive-in fireworks shows will be held at Avista Stadium, the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, Ferris High School and Plantes Ferry Soccer Complex.
Spokane Parks and Recreation teamed up with Spokane County, Spokane Indians and Spokane Public Schools to bring the shows to fruition.
Parking lots will open at 8:00 p.m. on July 4 and the fireworks will kick off at 10:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.