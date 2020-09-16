Drive-in movies starting Friday at Spokane County Fairgrounds

Starting on Friday, drive-in movies are coming to the Spokane County Fairgrounds.
According to the movie organizers, a six-story screen is being built.
The movies will kick off Friday with a screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog," followed by "Guardians of the Galaxy" on Saturday and "Grease" on Sunday.
Admission is priced per vehicle and based off how close you are to the screen.
"General Admission" is $30, "Prime Viewing" is $40 and "VIP Front Rows" is $75.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at dusk.
Organizers said they are also planning other events like DJ raves.
