STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - A driver who crashed into a guardrail in Stevens County had to be airlifted from the scene Thursday afternoon.
According to Stevens County Fire District 1, a suspected medical event caused the driver to crash directly into a guardrail on Highway 292 just west of Shores Acres Road.
Approximately 6-8 feet of guardrail ended up in the passenger compartment, trapping the victim inside. Lifeflight was called to the scene where the extrication process took approximately 50 minutes due to the heavy metal guardrail and the complexity of how the victim was trapped.
The driver was taken to Sacred Heart with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 292 was shut down during the duration of the incident. One vehicle went around the roadblock and slightly delayed the landing of the helicopter.
People are reminded to never go around fire or police units parked across the roadways unless directed to do so.
