UPDATE: 6/2/2021 AT 8:00 PM
After a car drove off the road and flipped into a field, Washington State Patrol says that both the driver and the passenger have died.
Around 1:00 in the afternoon, the car flipped off the road rolling multiple times before coming to a stop upside down. The passenger died on scene and the driver was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center where he later died as well.
WSP did not list the names of the driver and passenger, but say that both are male and the passenger was 19 years old.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car during the rollover.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6/2/2021 AT 3:19 PM
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. -- Washington State Patrol reports a car crash took place Wednesday afternoon, 15 miles west of Colfax leaving one person injured and another killed.
The vehicle rolled off the road into a field along SR 26 near milepost 118. The driver of the vehicle died on scene while the passenger was transported to a Spokane hospital via air ambulance.
WSP says the roadway is currently open but warns drivers to be aware of officers conducting their investigation in the area.
🚨🚨Fatal Crash 🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) June 2, 2021
Whitman Co - SR26 MP118 15 miles W of Colfax
One car off rollover. Driver deceased. Passenger transported to Spokane via air ambulance.
Roadway is open. Please watch for troopers conducting investigation. pic.twitter.com/XtjKFUqAYP