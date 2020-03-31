One is in custody after being suspected of causing a two-car crash that caught a house in east Spokane on fire Tuesday night.
According to Spokane Police, police and fire crews responded to Freya and Euclid after a two-car crash sent one of the cars into a house, catching it on fire.
The driver and passengers were able to get out of the car before the fire overtook the house. The driver sustained a possible broken leg and was taken to the hospital.
Firefighters were able to put out of house fire.
According to Spokane Police, the driver of the second car, 24-year-old Duston Wulff, fled the collision on foot but found him a few blocks away at his residence. Police said he was heavily intoxicated at the time of his arrest.
Police said Wulff will be charged with felony hit and run and vehicular assault. He was convicted of a previous DUI in 2019.
