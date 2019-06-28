SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrested a reckless driver after a pursuit that they say reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.
On the night of Thursday, June 27, Deputy Andrew Hairston was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Geiger and Grove when he saw a blue Subaru WRX without a front license plate driving recklessly and at a high speed.
Deputy Hairston attempted to pull over the driver of the Subaru, later identified as 28-year-old Joshua Bader. However, the Sheriff's Office says Bader continued on Grove at a high rate of speed.
The deputy's radar showed the Subaru traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph by the time they reached Cheney-Spokane Road near Scribner. Deputy Hairston then saw tire marks on the shoulder and believed the Subaru had wrecked.
Cheney Police officers arrived to assist and found the unoccupied Subaru parked in the Fish Lake Trail parking area. Bader later emerged from the trail area with his hands raised and he was detained.
Another man sitting on a nearby bench was identified as the passenger of the Subaru. Bader later admitted to Deputy Hairston that the passenger had planned to record Bader quickly accelerating in the Subaru for marketing purposes.
The passenger explained Bader had just built the car and confirmed that he planned to record the accelerations. As they'd continued at high speeds, the car shut off and Bader almost wrecked due to loss of power steering, which Bader confirmed.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Bader apologized several times for his actions and said "I'm sorry, I panicked."
Bader was arrested and taken to the Spokane County Jail and booked for attempting to elude a police vehicle and reckless driving. The passenger was released without charges.