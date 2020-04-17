SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A driver was arrested early Friday morning after fleeing from police.
According to police, the driver was reportedly speeding on northbound Mullan at 3:15 a.m. on Friday, April 17.
The driver and a passenger eventually bailed from their car after briefly stopping outside a Motel 6 off Argonne and took off running. According to police, they fit the description of a shoplifting incident that took place at a 7-11 earlier in the night.
The driver was taken into custody and officers are still searching for the passenger.
No description of the passenger has been given but according to police there have been no injuries and there is no threat to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.