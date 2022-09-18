HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest.
According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated assault, DUI refusal and resisting arrest. He had two prior DUI arrests in the county dating back to 2004.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found Cervin with his vehicle stuck in a ditch along Lancaster Avenue with the engine still revving.
KCSO said deputies then made contact with the driver, who appeared to be intoxicated. Cervin refused to exit the car and was removed by deputies. He continued to fight with deputies after he was removed from the vehicle until he was ultimately arrested.
An initial investigation by KCSO found surveillance video that showed Cervin's vehicle striking several vehicles in the parking lot. Cervin also struck a vehicle with a family of four inside "intentionally" several times while it was in the drive thru.
All of the victims in the incident were treated by medical personnel and released at the scene.